Today's Wordle answer #331: Monday, May 16

Have you been searching for the Wordle May 16 (331) answer? It's the start of a new week and the middle of the month, payday too far behind and too far ahead all at the same time. Let's make this hump just that little bit easier for you with some fresh help with today's Wordle challenge.

There's every chance you already breezed through today's puzzle and only stopped by to look through our Wordle archive instead—feel free to browse to your heart's content. Whatever the reason for your visit, I'm here to lend you a hand. I can offer a clue, the answer, and if you'd like to learn how to play Wordle I'd be happy to show you the ropes.

Wordle May 16: A helpful hint

Today's word is all about digging deep—not always physically either. When you search for something and you really have to get stuck in there to find it, this is the word to use. There's only one vowel, but it's used twice, so be careful.

Today's Wordle 331 answer

You absolutely deserve to have a great Monday, so let me help in one small way. The answer to the May 16 (331) Wordle is DELVE.

How Wordle works

In Wordle you're presented with five empty boxes to work with, and you need to suss out a secret five-letter word which fits in those boxes. You've only got six guesses to nail it.

Start with the best Wordle starting word, like "RAISE"—that's good because it contains three common vowels and no repeat letters. Hit Enter and the boxes will show you which letters you've got right or wrong.

If a box turns ⬛️, that letter isn't in the secret word at all. 🟨 means the letter is in the word, but not in that position. 🟩 means you've nailed the letter, it's in the word and in the right spot.

As you'll know from our top Wordle tips, in the next row, repeat the process for your second guess using what you learned from your previous guess. You have six tries and can only use real words (so no filling the boxes with EEEEE to see if there's an E).

Originally, Wordle was dreamed up by software engineer Josh Wardle, as a surprise for his partner who loves word games. From there it spread to his family, and finally got released to the public. The word puzzle game has since inspired tons of games like Wordle, refocusing the daily gimmick around music or math or geography. It wasn't long before Wordle became so popular it was sold to the New York Times for seven figures. Surely it's only a matter of time before we all solely communicate in tricolor boxes.