Today's Wordle answer #327: Thursday, May 12

Have you been searching for the Wordle May 12 (327) answer? Even when you're having trouble I find Wordle never feels too tough because it's always so positive. It keeps throwing out words like "splendid" and "genius" when you win, and if you run out of guesses all that happens is you're shown the answer as well as how long you have to wait before you can play again. No pressure, no fuss.

Maybe you've already solved today's puzzle and came here to look through our Wordle archive instead? However the game decides to treat you today, I know I can help you out. I've got a handy clue, the answer waiting a little further down the page, and if you've never played Wordle before but would like to learn I'd be happy to explain how it all works.

Wordle May 12: A helpful hint

Today's answer is a word concerned with tying things up, letting them hang loose and low, or tossing a small object to a friend. The most important part is that you've got to use the past tense today, but there's only a vowel in it.

Today's Wordle 327 answer

Let me help you keep your Wordle win streak safe and secure. The answer to the May 12 (327) Wordle is SLUNG.

How Wordle works

In Wordle you're presented with five empty boxes to work with, and you need to suss out a secret five-letter word which fits in those boxes. You've only got six guesses to nail it.

Start with the best Wordle starting word, like "RAISE"—that's good because it contains three common vowels and no repeat letters. Hit Enter and the boxes will show you which letters you've got right or wrong.

If a box turns ⬛️, that letter isn't in the secret word at all. 🟨 means the letter is in the word, but not in that position. 🟩 means you've nailed the letter, it's in the word and in the right spot.

As you'll know from our top Wordle tips, in the next row, repeat the process for your second guess using what you learned from your previous guess. You have six tries and can only use real words (so no filling the boxes with EEEEE to see if there's an E).

Originally, Wordle was dreamed up by software engineer Josh Wardle, as a surprise for his partner who loves word games. From there it spread to his family, and finally got released to the public. The word puzzle game has since inspired tons of games like Wordle, refocusing the daily gimmick around music or math or geography. It wasn't long before Wordle became so popular it was sold to the New York Times for seven figures. Surely it's only a matter of time before we all solely communicate in tricolor boxes.