Today's Wordle answer #285: Thursday, March 31

Pondering the path to the March 31 (285) Wordle answer? I've scoured forgotten letter jungles, slunk through the underbrush of vowel forests, and crawled through the heat of the word deserts in search of the best guesses. So far, I have an excellent list of things that absolutely are not good guesses and a lot of frequent flyer miles. Have you been tempted by the specter of Wordle mastery like me?

Or maybe you'd just like to see our Wordle archive to check on past answers? Whatever brought you here, I'll hand over a clue, and then the full answer for today's puzzle. And if you're new to the wonderful world of Wordle, I'll show you how it's played, too.

Wordle March 31: A helpful hint

When you get down to that sixth guess and don't nail it, you'll definitely feel the way this word describes. And as a rare example of a double letter word, you're at even greater risk of doing so.

Today's Wordle 285 answer

A confident opener can lead to an overconfident end to your winstreak. No judgement if you want to salvage yours. The Wordle March 31 answer is LOWLY.

How Wordle works

In Wordle you're presented with five empty boxes to work with, and you need to figure out which secret five-letter word fits in those boxes using no more than six guesses.

Start with a word like "RAISE"—that's good because it contains three common vowels and no repeat letters. Hit Enter and the boxes will show you which letters you've got right or wrong.

If a box turns ⬛️, that letter isn't in the secret word at all. 🟨 means the letter is in the word, but not in that position. 🟩 means you've nailed the letter, it's in the word and in the right spot.

In the next row, repeat the process for your next guess using what you learned from your previous guess. You have six tries, and can only use real words (so no filling the boxes with EEEEE to see if there's an E).

Originally, Wordle was dreamed up by software engineer Josh Wardle, as a surprise for his partner who loves word games. From there it spread to his family, and finally got released to the public. It wasn't long before it was so popular that it got sold to the New York Times for seven figures. Surely it's only a matter of time before we all solely communicate in tricolor boxes.