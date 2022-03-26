Today's Wordle answer #280: Saturday, March 26

Wondering where you can find the March 26 (280) Wordle answer? Each day I duke it out with Wordle I learn a little bit more about how hard it is to remember giant lists of words. I'd like to say that suffering the body blows of losing streaks has made me grow as a person, but mostly it makes me want to get my vengeance—and maybe you understand my pain as well.

Or maybe I've got the wrong idea, and you just want our Wordle archive to check out past answers? Regardless of why, I'm here to pitch in. So here's a clue, and the full answer if you're stuck on the latest puzzle. And if you need a breakdown of what Wordle is, I've got the info on that, too.

Wordle March 26: A helpful hint

The king of the glue world, this stuff is what you use when you want whatever thing you broke to know you mean business. It's also a pretty funny word to say, and contains one of the least utilized letters, to boot.

Today's Wordle 280 answer

Wanting to know the answers is understandable, so don't feel bad if you struck out. Or maybe you just are curious? But no matter what your reasons are—even just saving your win streak—the Wordle March 26 answer is EPOXY.

How Wordle works

In Wordle you're presented with five empty boxes to work with, and you need to figure out which secret five-letter word fits in those boxes using no more than six guesses.

Start with a word like "RAISE"—that's good because it contains three common vowels and no repeat letters. Hit Enter and the boxes will show you which letters you've got right or wrong.

If a box turns ⬛️, that letter isn't in the secret word at all. 🟨 means the letter is in the word, but not in that position. 🟩 means you've nailed the letter, it's in the word and in the right spot.

In the next row, repeat the process for your next guess using what you learned from your previous guess. You have six tries, and can only use real words (so no filling the boxes with EEEEE to see if there's an E).

Originally, Wordle was dreamed up by software engineer Josh Wardle, as a surprise for his partner who loves word games. From there it spread to his family, and finally got released to the public. It wasn't long before it was so popular that it got sold to the New York Times for seven figures. Surely it's only a matter of time before we all solely communicate in tricolor boxes.