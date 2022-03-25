Today's Wordle answer #279: Friday, March 25

Wishing on a star for the March 25 (279)'s Wordle answer? The daily dance with the friendly Wordle boxes is a tug-of-war between my mental prowess and general lack of skill at puzzles. I think it keeps me sharp to take my daily beating, and that the victories are all the sweeter for the twisted wreckage of poorly-chosen words I leave behind me. If you're anything like me, you can always be better prepared for your next sparring session with the king of word games.

Or maybe I'm wrong, and you just want our Wordle archive to check out past answers? No matter your reasoning, I'm here to bend an assisting ear. So here's a clue, and the full answer if you're stuck on the latest word puzzle. And if you're needing to understand what Wordle is all about, I've got the breakdown on that, too.

Wordle March 25: A helpful hint

You might construct one in your favorite RTS to raise your unit cap or store excess ammunition. And if you're into trains you'll also find that they use the same word for their storage—but either way it's a building you're seeking.

Today's Wordle 279 answer

Needing a little help is only human, and so is reaching out for help. Or perhaps a friend was using your phone? But no matter what your reasons are—even just saving your win streak—the Wordle March 25 answer is DEPOT.

How Wordle works

In Wordle you're presented with five empty boxes to work with, and you need to figure out which secret five-letter word fits in those boxes using no more than six guesses.

Start with a word like "RAISE"—that's good because it contains three common vowels and no repeat letters. Hit Enter and the boxes will show you which letters you've got right or wrong.

If a box turns ⬛️, that letter isn't in the secret word at all. 🟨 means the letter is in the word, but not in that position. 🟩 means you've nailed the letter, it's in the word and in the right spot.

In the next row, repeat the process for your next guess using what you learned from your previous guess. You have six tries, and can only use real words (so no filling the boxes with EEEEE to see if there's an E).

Originally, Wordle was dreamed up by software engineer Josh Wardle, as a surprise for his partner who loves word games. From there it spread to his family, and finally got released to the public. It wasn't long before it was so popular that it got sold to the New York Times for seven figures. Surely it's only a matter of time before we all solely communicate in tricolor boxes.