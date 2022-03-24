Today's Wordle answer #278: Thursday, March 24

Hunting around for the March 24 (278)'s Wordle answer? When I have a bad morning with a fresh puzzle, I often feel like I'm taunting a bull to charge me. Getting frustrated and shaking a red tablecloth at Wordle by making wild guesses on 5/6 feels good if it finally brings me the win, but a lot worse if I get run over by my own hubris. If you can manage it, learn from my mistakes and take your time so you don't suffer the same fate.

Or perhaps you just need our Wordle archive to check out past answers? No matter why, I'm here to help. So here's a clue, and the full answer if you're stuck on the latest word puzzle. And if you just can't get a handle on what Wordle is all about, I've got the details on that too.

Wordle March 24: A helpful hint

You have one of these with you every day, even though your hands are free of carrying it. It also lets you store your treasures inside.

Today's Wordle 278 answer

Getting stuck is nothing to be ashamed of—if it was that's the only setting I'd have. Or maybe you just hit the wrong keys? But whatever your reasons are—even just saving your win streak—the Wordle March 24 answer is CHEST.

How Wordle works

In Wordle you're presented with five empty boxes to work with, and you need to figure out which secret five-letter word fits in those boxes using no more than six guesses.

Start with a word like "RAISE"—that's good because it contains three common vowels and no repeat letters. Hit Enter and the boxes will show you which letters you've got right or wrong.

If a box turns ⬛️, that letter isn't in the secret word at all. 🟨 means the letter is in the word, but not in that position. 🟩 means you've nailed the letter, it's in the word and in the right spot.

In the next row, repeat the process for your next guess using what you learned from your previous guess. You have six tries, and can only use real words (so no filling the boxes with EEEEE to see if there's an E).

Originally, Wordle was dreamed up by software engineer Josh Wardle, as a surprise for his partner who loves word games. From there it spread to his family, and finally got released to the public. It wasn't long before it was so popular that it got sold to the New York Times for seven figures. Surely it's only a matter of time before we all solely communicate in tricolor boxes.