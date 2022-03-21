Today's Wordle answer #275: Monday, March 21

Scouring the internet for the Wordle March 21 (275) answer? Flipping through my mental dictionary each morning has become a treasured part of my routine. Something about each puzzle has become zen-like to me, like how I've been mesmerized by the dulcet tones of Bob Ross's Joy of Painting in the past. But nothing is faster to damage my calm than flubbing my six daily shots at Wordle glory, so I sympathize if you need some help.

Or instead, maybe you just want to browse our Wordle archive to see past words? No matter what brought you here, I've got your back. So here's a clue, and the full answer if you're stuck on the latest word puzzle. And if Wordle is a totally foreign concept to you, I've got the details on that, too.

Wordle March 21: A helpful hint

Often confused with its other non-possessive cousins, this word is at the heart of every debate on internet grammar. You'll also find it really handy for telling stories about people you know from time to time.

Today's Wordle 275 answer

Sometimes you get stuck and chase the wrong lead down a word rabbit-hole. Or maybe you got some bad advice from a friend. But no matter what reason you need it for—even just saving your win streak—the Wordle March 21 answer is THEIR.

How Wordle works

In Wordle you're presented with five empty boxes to work with, and you need to figure out which secret five-letter word fits in those boxes using no more than six guesses.

Start with a word like "RAISE"—that's good because it contains three common vowels and no repeat letters. Hit Enter and the boxes will show you which letters you've got right or wrong.

If a box turns ⬛️, that letter isn't in the secret word at all. 🟨 means the letter is in the word, but not in that position. 🟩 means you've nailed the letter, it's in the word and in the right spot.

In the next row, repeat the process for your next guess using what you learned from your previous guess. You have six tries, and can only use real words (so no filling the boxes with EEEEE to see if there's an E).

Originally, Wordle was dreamed up by software engineer Josh Wardle, as a surprise for his partner who loves word games. From there it spread to his family, and finally got released to the public. It wasn't long before it was so popular that it got sold to the New York Times for seven figures. Surely it's only a matter of time before we all solely communicate in tricolor boxes.