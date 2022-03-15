Today's Wordle answer #269: Tuesday, March 15

Still searching for the Wordle March 15 (269) answer? Fresh morning air means a fresh Wordle to solve. While I get ready to face the day, I've already got teams of letters playing full-contact Scrabble in my brain. My brain is jump-started, so to get yours going—and use it to brag to your friends—you should do the same.

Or maybe you're stuck and need to see the Wordle archive to give you an idea of previous correct answers? Either way, I'm here to help out. So here's a clue, and the full answer if you're properly stumped. Plus, if you've been too busy to look up and figure out what all this Wordle stuff is about, I've got the details on that, too.

Wordle March 15: A helpful hint

You might call me this for not just giving you the answer. You may also do it to a friend who's wearing a silly looking shirt or hasn't brushed their hair yet.

Today's Wordle 269 answer

We can't win them all. Or can we? So just to sate your curiosity—or keep your win streak alive—the Wordle March 15 answer is TEASE.

How Wordle works

Originally, Wordle was dreamed up by software engineer Josh Wardle, as a surprise for his partner who loves word games. From there it spread to his family, and finally got released to the public. It wasn't long before it was so popular that it got sold to the New York Times for seven figures. Surely it's only a matter of time before we all solely communicate in tricolor boxes.

In Wordle you're presented with five empty boxes to work with, and you need to figure out which secret five-letter word fits in those boxes using no more than six guesses.

Start with a word like "RAISE"—that's good because it contains three common vowels and no repeat letters. Hit Enter and the boxes will show you which letters you've got right or wrong. If a box turns gray, that letter isn't in the secret word at all (note there's also a color-blind mode). If it turns yellow, that letter is in the word but in a different spot. And if it turns green you've got both the letter and placement correct. It's important to note that a yellow or green doesn't eliminate the possibility of a letter appearing twice, either. In our example, if A lit up green, it could mean there's only one A, or it could mean a word like "MAFIA" is the answer.

In the next row, repeat the process for your next guess using what you learned from your previous guess. You have six tries, and can only use real words (so no filling the boxes with EEEEE to see if there's an E).