Today's Wordle answer #350: Saturday, June 4

Have you been searching for the Wordle June 4 (350) answer? I've got some general (and obvious) advice for everyone today: As exciting as it may be, don't rush to Wordle before you've properly woken up. I somehow ended up with at best one green and one yellow down my guesses today, and I like to at least pretend I could've done a little better if only I'd waited.

Maybe you were more sensible than I was, and have popped by to take a look at our Wordle archive (opens in new tab) instead? No matter why you're here, I'm sure I can help you out. I've prepared a helpful hint, the answer's ready and waiting, and I can even explain the rules if you'd like to learn how to play.

Wordle June 4: A helpful hint

We're dealing with a light and airy word today, the sort you might find on top of your coffee, made up of countless milky bubbles. In keeping with its insubstantial nature, this word can also be used to describe something meaningless or inconsequential.

Today's Wordle 350 answer

Still not sure? That's what I'm here for. The answer to the June 4 (350) Wordle is FROTH.

How Wordle works

In Wordle you're presented with five empty boxes to work with, and you need to suss out a secret five-letter word which fits in those boxes. You've only got six guesses to nail it.

Start with the best Wordle starting word (opens in new tab), like "RAISE"—that's good because it contains three common vowels and no repeat letters. Hit Enter and the boxes will show you which letters you've got right or wrong.

If a box turns ⬛️, that letter isn't in the secret word at all. 🟨 means the letter is in the word, but not in that position. 🟩 means you've nailed the letter, it's in the word and in the right spot.

As you'll know from our top Wordle tips (opens in new tab), in the next row, repeat the process for your second guess using what you learned from your previous guess. You have six tries and can only use real words (so no filling the boxes with EEEEE to see if there's an E).

Originally, Wordle was dreamed up by software engineer Josh Wardle, as a surprise for his partner who loves word games (opens in new tab). From there it spread to his family, and finally got released to the public. The word puzzle game has since inspired tons of games like Wordle (opens in new tab), refocusing the daily gimmick around music or math or geography. It wasn't long before Wordle became so popular it was sold to the New York Times for seven figures (opens in new tab). Surely it's only a matter of time before we all solely communicate in tricolor boxes.