Today's Wordle answer #288: Sunday, April 3

Five guesses in, three green letters, and your mind just can't quite find the word you're looking for? Don't worry about it. If you're hoping to get some help with April 3 (288) Wordle then you've come to the right place.

Maybe you wanted to go through our Wordle archive instead and peruse past puzzles? No matter why you're here, I'm on hand to give you a hint for today's puzzle if you need it, as well as the full answer if you're well and truly stuck. And if you want to learn what Wordle is, I can help with that too.

Wordle April 3: A helpful hint

There's a repeating vowel in today's Wordle—oh, and a consonant you probably wouldn't rush to use under most circumstances too. You might feel less than impressed when you work out today's answer.

Today's Wordle 288 answer

Still no luck? That's OK—when you've got a million things to do sometimes you just need someone to tell you straight. The answer to the April 3 (288) Wordle is FEWER.

How Wordle works

In Wordle you're presented with five empty boxes to work with, and you need to figure out which secret five-letter word fits in those boxes using no more than six guesses.

Start with a word like "RAISE"—that's good because it contains three common vowels and no repeat letters. Hit Enter and the boxes will show you which letters you've got right or wrong.

If a box turns ⬛️, that letter isn't in the secret word at all. 🟨 means the letter is in the word, but not in that position. 🟩 means you've nailed the letter, it's in the word and in the right spot.

In the next row, repeat the process for your next guess using what you learned from your previous guess. You have six tries, and can only use real words (so no filling the boxes with EEEEE to see if there's an E).

Originally, Wordle was dreamed up by software engineer Josh Wardle, as a surprise for his partner who loves word games. From there it spread to his family, and finally got released to the public. It wasn't long before it was so popular that it got sold to the New York Times for seven figures. Surely it's only a matter of time before we all solely communicate in tricolor boxes.