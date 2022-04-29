Today's Wordle answer #314: Friday, April 29

Have you been looking for the Wordle April 29 (314) answer? I like to change up my opener from time to time—to try and lock in a common letter early, or know for sure I'm not going to get tripped up by an awkward "V" or "Z" at the end. It doesn't always help on the day, but sometimes a little experimentation can lead to a string of successes later on. Do you try to strategize, or are your guesses wild and free?

Perhaps you're not here to guess anything at all, and came to browse our Wordle archive instead? I can help with it all. I've got a helpful tip if you need it, the answer in big block capital letters, and if you'd like to learn how to join in I can even teach you how to play everybody's favourite word game.

Wordle April 29: A helpful hint

Today's word is a specific term for all the things we throw away whether they're empty, broken, or plain unwanted. It can even be used as an insult if you're feeling grouchy. International English speakers may find it helpful to think more along American lines for this one.

Today's Wordle 314 answer

Brain full of rubbish? Let's get today's solution tidied up. The Wordle April 29 (314) answer is TRASH.

How Wordle works

In Wordle you're presented with five empty boxes to work with, and you need to suss out a secret five-letter word which fits in those boxes. You've only got six guesses to nail it.

Start with the best Wordle starting word, like "RAISE"—that's good because it contains three common vowels and no repeat letters. Hit Enter and the boxes will show you which letters you've got right or wrong.

If a box turns ⬛️, that letter isn't in the secret word at all. 🟨 means the letter is in the word, but not in that position. 🟩 means you've nailed the letter, it's in the word and in the right spot.

As you'll know from our top Wordle tips, in the next row, repeat the process for your second guess using what you learned from your previous guess. You have six tries and can only use real words (so no filling the boxes with EEEEE to see if there's an E).

Originally, Wordle was dreamed up by software engineer Josh Wardle, as a surprise for his partner who loves word games. From there it spread to his family, and finally got released to the public. The word puzzle game has since inspired tons of games like Wordle, refocusing the daily gimmick around music or math or geography. It wasn't long before Wordle became so popular it was sold to the New York Times for seven figures. Surely it's only a matter of time before we all solely communicate in tricolor boxes.