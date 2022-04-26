Today's Wordle answer #311: Tuesday, April 26

Have you been searching for the answer to the April 26 (311) Wordle? Some days Wordle feels like a pleasant walk with a friend, but others are more like mountain hiking in a storm. When the going gets tough I find it's best to focus on enjoying the experience as it comes, rather than struggling to reach the best outcome. The answer's only a scroll away.

Perhaps you're more interested in looking through past solutions? Then feel free to head on over to our extensive Wordle archive. The most important thing is that I'm here to help you out. I've got a helpful hint if you'd like one, the solution to today's puzzle, and if you've never played Wordle before I can teach you how to play.

Wordle April 26: A helpful hint

You'll have to steal today's answer from under Wordle's nose, because there's no way you're getting this one without involving yourself in some sort of criminal caper. You've got two vowels to find here and they sit together, thick as thieves.

Today's Wordle 311 answer

You've got the right letters, but they're definitely in wrong order—and you're almost our of guesses. No problem. The April 26 (311) Wordle answer is HEIST.

How Wordle works

In Wordle you're presented with five empty boxes to work with, and you need to suss out a secret five-letter word which fits in those boxes. You've only got six guesses to nail it.

Start with a word like "RAISE"—that's good because it contains three common vowels and no repeat letters. Hit Enter and the boxes will show you which letters you've got right or wrong.

If a box turns ⬛️, that letter isn't in the secret word at all. 🟨 means the letter is in the word, but not in that position. 🟩 means you've nailed the letter, it's in the word and in the right spot.

In the next row, repeat the process for your second guess using what you learned from your previous guess. You have six tries and can only use real words (so no filling the boxes with EEEEE to see if there's an E).

Originally, Wordle was dreamed up by software engineer Josh Wardle, as a surprise for his partner who loves word games. From there it spread to his family, and finally got released to the public. The word puzzle game has since inspired tons of games like Wordle, refocusing the daily gimmick around music or math or geography. It wasn't long before Wordle became so popular it was sold to the New York Times for seven figures. Surely it's only a matter of time before we all solely communicate in tricolor boxes.