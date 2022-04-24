Today's Wordle answer #309: Sunday, April 24

Have you been looking for the April 24 (309) Wordle answer? It's easy to overthink these five-letter challenges—there have definitely been times I've talked myself out of the right answer just because it couldn't have possibly been that word. "Keep it simple and go with your gut" would be my advice—or failing that, reading the answer I've got for you a little further down this page.

Of course you might be doing just fine and simply wanted to browse our Wordle archive instead. No matter why you're here, I can help. I can offer a clue if you'd like one, the complete answer in bold text, and if you'd like to learn how to play Wordle I've got a full and clear explanation just for you.

Wordle April 24: A helpful hint

You're not going to get much of a reaction out of today's word no matter how much you prod or poke it. That doesn't mean it's boring though—chemically speaking, gold is a perfect example of this Wordle.

Today's Wordle 309 answer

Whether this section is your first port of call or a last-ditch attempt to save your streak, I've got just the thing you're looking for. The April 24 (309) Wordle answer is INERT.

How Wordle works

In Wordle you're presented with five empty boxes to work with, and you need to suss out a secret five-letter word which fits in those boxes. You've only got six guesses to nail it.

Start with a word like "RAISE"—that's good because it contains three common vowels and no repeat letters. Hit Enter and the boxes will show you which letters you've got right or wrong.

If a box turns ⬛️, that letter isn't in the secret word at all. 🟨 means the letter is in the word, but not in that position. 🟩 means you've nailed the letter, it's in the word and in the right spot.

In the next row, repeat the process for your second guess using what you learned from your previous guess. You have six tries and can only use real words (so no filling the boxes with EEEEE to see if there's an E).

Originally, Wordle was dreamed up by software engineer Josh Wardle, as a surprise for his partner who loves word games. From there it spread to his family, and finally got released to the public. The word puzzle game has since inspired tons of games like Wordle, refocusing the daily gimmick around music or math or geography. It wasn't long before Wordle became so popular it was sold to the New York Times for seven figures. Surely it's only a matter of time before we all solely communicate in tricolor boxes.