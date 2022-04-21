Today's Wordle answer #306: Thursday, April 21

Are you hoping to find the answer to the April 21 (306) Wordle? Then you've come to the right place. Solving puzzles and pulling obscure answers out of thin air during your free time can be a lot of fun, but if you ask me sometimes the sheer pleasure of breezily sailing through something that could have been tricky beats the satisfaction of a hard-fought Wordle win.

Maybe your visit has nothing to do with today's test, and you just wanted to look at our Wordle archive instead? No matter why you're here, I can help. I can point you in the right direction with a clue, give you the answer, or even teach you how to play if you've never tried Wordle before.

Wordle April 21: A helpful hint

Nobody except chemists and science teachers see this word pass their lips on a regular basis, so whatever you try today, make sure it's something out of the ordinary. You've only got two consonants today, so try to stay calm and breathe all of that fresh oxygen deep into your lungs while you think of the answer.

Today's Wordle 306 answer

Today's was definitely a bit unusual, so don't feel bad if you've only got one guess left and still feel like you've got nowhere. The answer to the April 21 Wordle answer is OXIDE.

How Wordle works

In Wordle you're presented with five empty boxes to work with, and you need to suss out a secret five-letter word which fits in those boxes. You've only got six guesses to nail it.

Start with a word like "RAISE"—that's good because it contains three common vowels and no repeat letters. Hit Enter and the boxes will show you which letters you've got right or wrong.

If a box turns ⬛️, that letter isn't in the secret word at all. 🟨 means the letter is in the word, but not in that position. 🟩 means you've nailed the letter, it's in the word and in the right spot.

In the next row, repeat the process for your second guess using what you learned from your previous guess. You have six tries and can only use real words (so no filling the boxes with EEEEE to see if there's an E).

Originally, Wordle was dreamed up by software engineer Josh Wardle, as a surprise for his partner who loves word games. From there it spread to his family, and finally got released to the public. The word puzzle game has since inspired tons of games like Wordle, refocusing the daily gimmick around music or math or geography. It wasn't long before Wordle became so popular it was sold to the New York Times for seven figures. Surely it's only a matter of time before we all solely communicate in tricolor boxes.