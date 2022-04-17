Today's Wordle answer #302: Sunday, April 17

Are you looking for the answer to the April 17 (302) Wordle? It's the weekend, and that means it's time to relax—or if you're working, allow yourself an easier time with today's Wordle before things get too busy to worry about little green, yellow, and grey boxes.

Maybe you wanted to review past answers in our Wordle archive instead? No matter why you're here, I can help. I've got a practical prod for those who want it, the answer in big bold text, and if you're new to Wordle I can even show you how to play.

Wordle April 17: A helpful hint

This word may only have five letters, but by definition, it's always more than enough. Group all your consonants together no matter how strange they look and I'm sure you'll still have plenty of guesses left by the time you clear today's Wordle.

Today's Wordle 302 answer

I can definitely see this being one that makes a lot more sense once you see it, so let's not delay the solution any longer. The answer to the April 17 (302) Wordle is AMPLE.

How Wordle works

In Wordle you're presented with five empty boxes to work with, and you need to suss out a secret five-letter word which fits in those boxes. You've only got six guesses to nail it.

Start with a word like "RAISE"—that's good because it contains three common vowels and no repeat letters. Hit Enter and the boxes will show you which letters you've got right or wrong.

If a box turns ⬛️, that letter isn't in the secret word at all. 🟨 means the letter is in the word, but not in that position. 🟩 means you've nailed the letter, it's in the word and in the right spot.

In the next row, repeat the process for your second guess using what you learned from your previous guess. You have six tries and can only use real words (so no filling the boxes with EEEEE to see if there's an E).

Originally, Wordle was dreamed up by software engineer Josh Wardle, as a surprise for his partner who loves word games. From there it spread to his family, and finally got released to the public. The word puzzle game has since inspired tons of games like Wordle, refocusing the daily gimmick around music or math or geography. It wasn't long before Wordle became so popular it was sold to the New York Times for seven figures. Surely it's only a matter of time before we all solely communicate in tricolor boxes.