Today's Wordle answer #301: Saturday, April 16

Have you been searching for the solution to the April 16 (301) Wordle? Although it's pretty exciting when that last guess works out exactly the way you hoped it would and you snatch victory from the jaws of defeat, in my opinion everyone needs a jaw-free day every now and then.

Perhaps you're here because you wanted to check out our Wordle archive instead? I want to help you out, whatever the reason for today's visit. I can offer a constructive clue if you want it, I've got the full answer waiting for you if you don't, and I can even show you how to play if you're a Wordle novice.

Wordle April 16: A helpful hint

You've got a few of these yourself—some on permanent display and some reserved exclusively for private viewings. It's also a word used when you want to describe someone who's been a little rude or sassy too.

Today's Wordle 301 answer

Some days all you want to do is save your win streak, so let's help you do it. The answer to the April 16 (301) Wordle is CHEEK.

How Wordle works

In Wordle you're presented with five empty boxes to work with, and you need to suss out a secret five-letter word which fits in those boxes. You've only got six guesses to nail it.

Start with a word like "RAISE"—that's good because it contains three common vowels and no repeat letters. Hit Enter and the boxes will show you which letters you've got right or wrong.

If a box turns ⬛️, that letter isn't in the secret word at all. 🟨 means the letter is in the word, but not in that position. 🟩 means you've nailed the letter, it's in the word and in the right spot.

In the next row, repeat the process for your second guess using what you learned from your previous guess. You have six tries and can only use real words (so no filling the boxes with EEEEE to see if there's an E).

Originally, Wordle was dreamed up by software engineer Josh Wardle, as a surprise for his partner who loves word games. From there it spread to his family, and finally got released to the public. The word puzzle game has since inspired tons of games like Wordle, refocusing the daily gimmick around music or math or geography. It wasn't long before Wordle became so popular it was sold to the New York Times for seven figures. Surely it's only a matter of time before we all solely communicate in tricolor boxes.