Today's Wordle answer #299: Thursday, April 14

Have you been scouring the internet for the solution to the April 14 (299) Wordle? I think it's quite satisfying to pull a great five letter word out of thin air, but it doesn't count for much in this game unless it's useful, right? Still, I like to see that as another game—maybe I can use it somewhere else during my day's typing.

I'm sure some of you have already breezed through today's puzzle and wanted to thumb through our Wordle archive —have fun in there. No matter why you're here, I know I can help. I've prepared a five letter prod and the full answer to today's Wordle, and if you want someone to teach you how to play, I can do that too.

Wordle April 14: A helpful hint

Food preparation is a serious business, which is why we have so many words for specific tasks—especially when it comes to cutting things down to size. You can chop, carve, and grate ingredients pretty easily, but if you want them as small as today's Wordle you'll probably need more than just a knife.

Today's Wordle 299 answer

Having the right letters sitting in yellow boxes isn't as helpful as you'd think it was some days. That's why I'm here. The answer to the April 14 (299) Wordle is MINCE.

How Wordle works

In Wordle you're presented with five empty boxes to work with, and you need to suss out a secret five-letter word which fits in those boxes. You've only got six guesses to nail it.

Start with a word like "RAISE"—that's good because it contains three common vowels and no repeat letters. Hit Enter and the boxes will show you which letters you've got right or wrong.

If a box turns ⬛️, that letter isn't in the secret word at all. 🟨 means the letter is in the word, but not in that position. 🟩 means you've nailed the letter, it's in the word and in the right spot.

In the next row, repeat the process for your second guess using what you learned from your previous guess. You have six tries and can only use real words (so no filling the boxes with EEEEE to see if there's an E).

Originally, Wordle was dreamed up by software engineer Josh Wardle, as a surprise for his partner who loves word games. From there it spread to his family, and finally got released to the public. The word puzzle game has since inspired tons of games like Wordle, refocusing the daily gimmick around music or math or geography. It wasn't long before Wordle became so popular it was sold to the New York Times for seven figures. Surely it's only a matter of time before we all solely communicate in tricolor boxes.