Today's Wordle answer #296: Monday, April 11

Did you want to find the answer for the April 11 (296) Wordle? I know what it's like to blast through an essay in no time and follow it up by replying to a whole heap of emails, only to realise your brain's gone out to lunch just in time for Wordle. Let's make sure this doesn't happen to you too.

Or maybe you'd like to browse our Wordle archive (opens in new tab) instead? Whatever the reason for today's visit, I can help. If you'd like to read a quick hint then I've got one just for you, and if you're hoping to find the answer laid out before you then you'll find that just a little further down the page. I can even show you how Wordle works if you're new to all of this.

Wordle April 11: A helpful hint

This word's used for very formal and very informal groups of people—it all depends on who you're with, really. Speaking of groups: You've got a common pairing of two relatively uncommon letters here.

Today's Wordle 296 answer

Would you feel a lot happier if I'd just cut to the chase? No problem. The answer to the April 11 (296) Wordle is SQUAD.

How Wordle works

In Wordle you're presented with five empty boxes to work with, and you need to suss out a secret five-letter word which fits in those boxes. You've only got six guesses to nail it.

Start with a word like "RAISE"—that's good because it contains three common vowels and no repeat letters. Hit Enter and the boxes will show you which letters you've got right or wrong.

If a box turns ⬛️, that letter isn't in the secret word at all. 🟨 means the letter is in the word, but not in that position. 🟩 means you've nailed the letter, it's in the word and in the right spot.

In the next row, repeat the process for your second guess using what you learned from your previous guess. You have six tries and can only use real words (so no filling the boxes with EEEEE to see if there's an E).

Originally, Wordle was dreamed up by software engineer Josh Wardle (opens in new tab), as a surprise for his partner who loves word games. From there it spread to his family, and finally got released to the public. The word puzzle game has since inspired tons of games like Wordle (opens in new tab), refocusing the daily gimmick around music or math or geography. It wasn't long before Wordle became so popular it was sold to the New York Times for seven figures (opens in new tab). Surely it's only a matter of time before we all solely communicate in tricolor boxes.