Today's Wordle answer #286: Friday, April 1

Are you hoping to find the solution to the April 1 (286) Wordle? Maybe your favourite opener hasn't been as enlightening as it usually is, or you're struggling for inspiration and the first coffee of the day hasn't helped as much as you hoped.

Perhaps you wanted to look through our Wordle archive instead? No matter why you're here, I can offer you a hint as well as the full answer to today's puzzle. And if you're not sure what Wordle is, I can help with that too.

Wordle April 1: A helpful hint

You could definitely sniff out the answer if you had one of these—pet owners may even find today's solution staring them in the face.

Today's Wordle 286 answer

Sometimes you've just got to save your win streak at any cost—that's OK, we've all been there. The Wordle April 1 answer is SNOUT.

How Wordle works

In Wordle you're presented with five empty boxes to work with, and you need to figure out which secret five-letter word fits in those boxes using no more than six guesses.

Start with a word like "RAISE"—that's good because it contains three common vowels and no repeat letters. Hit Enter and the boxes will show you which letters you've got right or wrong.

If a box turns ⬛️, that letter isn't in the secret word at all. 🟨 means the letter is in the word, but not in that position. 🟩 means you've nailed the letter, it's in the word and in the right spot.

In the next row, repeat the process for your next guess using what you learned from your previous guess. You have six tries, and can only use real words (so no filling the boxes with EEEEE to see if there's an E).

Originally, Wordle was dreamed up by software engineer Josh Wardle, as a surprise for his partner who loves word games. From there it spread to his family, and finally got released to the public. It wasn't long before it was so popular that it got sold to the New York Times for seven figures. Surely it's only a matter of time before we all solely communicate in tricolor boxes.