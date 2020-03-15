What did you play last week?

Rachel Watts has been playing The Longing, which casts you as a creature called Shade who serves the ruler of a great underground kingdom as basically an alarm clock. "Wake me up in 400 days," says the King, and then the game begins. As you explore the underground, solving puzzles along the way a clock ticks down 400 days of real time. Some of the puzzles require real-world time to pass as well. I'm sure someone will reset their CPU clock and find out what happens, but I'd rather enjoy the wait.

Emma Matthews has been experimenting with Wallpaper Engine's live desktops to make her PC look nice. As one of those people who still uses the desktop for stuff, and makes regular use of that 'minimize all' button in the bottom-right corner of the screen, I should probably try this out.

Andy Kelly played The Long Drive, a driving survival simulator that pits you and your clapped-out paddock basher against an endless procedurally generated desert. It's still in Early Access but even in this bare form there's something intriguing about the concept of driving as far as you can, just to see if you make it.

Matt Elliott has been playing Resident Evil 2 and turning into a pack rat, sitting on a pile of unused ammo like a dragon hoarding gold. It's the kind of game where the balance between using a bullet and saving it for the next boss fight makes for constant tension, and so the temptation to never use a special bullet ever is always there. Don't do it! You gotta shoot those acid bullets some time.

My Baldur's Gate playthrough made it through Siege of Dragonspear, the DLC Beamdog made to connect the two games. As someone who much prefers Baldur's Gate 2 for its focus on companions with their own sidequests, backstories, and romances—it feels like the beginning of the golden age of BioWare—the first game's always seemed thin, spread out over too many discs. This DLC crams a lot more into less space and is better for it, even if the ending's a little underwhelming. But then, it's not really an ending at all, just a bridge to the sequel. I've plowed straight into Baldur's Gate 2 again with the same character and I'm not slowing down.

Enough about us. What about you? Have you been playing Ori and the Will of the Wisps or Yes, Your Grace? Have you tried Call of Duty: Warzone like 15 million other people apparently have? Let us know!