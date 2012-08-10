Weekend Game Deals - August 10, 2012

This weekend, Steam is putting Nexuiz into homes at $2.50 , GamersGate's Summer Sale is on (and it's big), GameFly is on a cheap shooter kick , and Get Games continues to send off copies of Civilization V for $8.99 . Many more deals of the weekend game variety below! Also, tell us what you're playing this weekend in the comments, because sharing is fun.
STEAM
The Tropico series is on sale! Oh wait, that's every week. No, the big deals on Steam this weekend are 75% off Nexuiz (which is also free-to-play for the weekend) and 80% off Dungeons: The Dark Lord .
- 75% off Nexuiz - $2.50
- 80% off Dungeons: The Dark Lord - $3.99
- 75% off Binary Domain - $9.99
- 75% off Tropico 4: Steam Special Edition - $7.49
- 20% off Deponia - $15.99
- 66% off Jagged Alliance - Back in Action - $13.59
- More Steam deals
GAMERSGATE
GamersGate's Summer Sale is on! I don't know when it'll flip from the Week 2 sales to the Week 3 sales, but as of now tons of action games are on sale. Check prices here before accidentally spending too much elsewhere!
GAMEFLY
GameFly has discounted part of its shooter shelf , including the Battlefield and Crysis series.
- 25% off Battlefield 3 - $29.99
- 70% off Crysis 2 Maximum Edition - $11.99
- 70% off Crysis Maximum Edition - $8.99
- 70% off Dead Space 2 - $5.99
- 70% off Dead Space - $5.99
- 70% off Bulletstorm - $5.99
- More GameFly deals
GAMESTOP
GameStop has 12 pages of deals listed -- see them all here . I've pulled out a few notable discounts:
- 66% off Assassin's Creed Complete Pack - $37.38
- 30% off Tom Clancy's Ghost Recon Advanced Warfighter Bundle- $13.98
- 75% off Total War: SHOGUN 2 - $7.49
- 30% off Beyond Good and Evil - $6.99
- 30% off Heroes of Might and Magic V - $6.99
- More GameStop deals
GET GAMES
Last week's Take 2 sale remains active, at least at the time of writing, which means Civ V for only $8.99!
- 30% off Civilization V: Gods & Kings - $20.99
- 70% off Civilization V - $8.99
- 75% off Civilization III Complete - $1.25
- 75% off Civilization IV Complete - $7.49
- 70% off Mafia II - $8.99
- 60% off BioShock 2 - $7.99
- 75% off Stronghold 3 Gold - $9.99
GOG
GOG's weekend theme is its Special Summer Selection , which strikes 50% off seven apparently-Summery games.
AMAZON
Amazon's come back to form this week with a bigger selection of deals, though none of them are especially high profile. Note that a few of these deals, such as for Assassin's Creed Revelations and Civilization V, are may be beaten by the retailers above unless their deals expire first.
- 64% off IL-2 Sturmovik: Cliffs of Dover - $17.82
- 37% off Assassin's Creed Revelations - $25.24
- 55% off Assassin's Creed 2 - $8.92
- 26% off Sid Meier's Civilization V - $22.26
- 26% off Saints Row: The Third - $36.80
- 52% off Supreme Commander 2 - $7.23
- 32% off Mass Effect 2 - $13.58
- 41% off Might & Magic: Heroes VI - $29.26
- 25% off Empire: Total War - $15.05
- 72% off Mount & Blade - $4.17
- 35% off Mount & Blade: Warband - $13.00
- 27% off Dragon Age 2 - $14.56
- 32% off Mass Effect 2 - $13.58
- 71% off Trine - $5.83
- 27% off Dungeon Siege 3 - $14.68
- 50% off Tropico 4 - $19.99
- 26% off Command & Conquer: Red Alert 3 - $14.84
- More Amazon PC game downloads
If you find any great deals I missed, please do share them in the comments. And if you want to keep up the sharing, tell us what you're playing this weekend, too. Sharing is fun!
I'm planning to turn up some Ratatat and finish A Virus Named TOM (not that its soundtrack isn't great -- it is -- I just really like Ratatat). Jamestown has been calling out to me too, and -- oh yeah -- Orcs Must Die 2 is out. I think I'll skip my usual Sunday morning omelet and put my $15 there. I do really like omelets though, and you can imagine what kind of omelet $15 can get you. A pretty damn good one. Still, there are orcs who need deadening.