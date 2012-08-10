Weekend Game Deals - August 10, 2012

This weekend, Steam is putting Nexuiz into homes at $2.50 , GamersGate's Summer Sale is on (and it's big), GameFly is on a cheap shooter kick , and Get Games continues to send off copies of Civilization V for $8.99 . Many more deals of the weekend game variety below! Also, tell us what you're playing this weekend in the comments, because sharing is fun.

STEAM

The Tropico series is on sale! Oh wait, that's every week. No, the big deals on Steam this weekend are 75% off Nexuiz (which is also free-to-play for the weekend) and 80% off Dungeons: The Dark Lord .

GAMERSGATE

GamersGate's Summer Sale is on! I don't know when it'll flip from the Week 2 sales to the Week 3 sales, but as of now tons of action games are on sale. Check prices here before accidentally spending too much elsewhere!

GAMEFLY

GameFly has discounted part of its shooter shelf , including the Battlefield and Crysis series.

GAMESTOP

GameStop has 12 pages of deals listed -- see them all here . I've pulled out a few notable discounts:

GET GAMES

Last week's Take 2 sale remains active, at least at the time of writing, which means Civ V for only $8.99!

GOG

GOG's weekend theme is its Special Summer Selection , which strikes 50% off seven apparently-Summery games.

AMAZON

Amazon's come back to form this week with a bigger selection of deals, though none of them are especially high profile. Note that a few of these deals, such as for Assassin's Creed Revelations and Civilization V, are may be beaten by the retailers above unless their deals expire first.

If you find any great deals I missed, please do share them in the comments. And if you want to keep up the sharing, tell us what you're playing this weekend, too. Sharing is fun!

I'm planning to turn up some Ratatat and finish A Virus Named TOM (not that its soundtrack isn't great -- it is -- I just really like Ratatat). Jamestown has been calling out to me too, and -- oh yeah -- Orcs Must Die 2 is out. I think I'll skip my usual Sunday morning omelet and put my $15 there. I do really like omelets though, and you can imagine what kind of omelet $15 can get you. A pretty damn good one. Still, there are orcs who need deadening.