Watch this rad trailer for a new skateboarding sim coming to PC

Session (formerly known as Project Session) finally has a new teaser trailer. The developers at Creā-ture Studios are taking their skateboarding sim to Kickstarter on November 14, hoping to revitalize a genre formerly controlled by big development studios. With no hope for a Skate 4 and different ideas about what a skateboarding sim should play like, the small team at Creā-ture Studios got to work building the prototype on display in the teaser above.

There's still plenty of work to be done, made evident by the wonky physics and slightly stiff animation present in the trailer, but for such an early prototype, things are looking good. It's not hard to see footage of Session in action for yourself either. Creā-ture Studios hasn't been shy about developing in public, streaming public playtests on Facebook and sharing in-progress assets on Instagram.

I interviewed creative director and lead artist on Session Marc-Andre Houde last week to get a better idea of what they hope to achieve with Session, how it'll control, and when we can expect to play it for ourselves. Expect to see that in the coming weeks.