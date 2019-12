When I saw "PlanetSide 2 time-lapse video," I expected to see sweeping vistas with an accelerated day/night cycle. This is a less obvious choice: the design of a weapon attachment. Senior Artist Patrick Ho steps us through the process of drafting the NC Scope 4X, demonstrating SOE's attention to detail, and making something that is not easy look very easy. I've never been more fascinated by a scope.