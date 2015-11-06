Watch the BlizzCon 2015 opening ceremony here

Watch live video from StarCraft on www.twitch.tv

The 2015 edition of BlizzCon kicks off today at 11 am PT/2 pm ET. This year's event will feature panels on the new World of Warcraft expansion Legion, the future of StarCraft 2, a "Hero Deep Dive" into Heroes of the Storm, a look at what's next in Hearthstone, and what's coming in Overwatch.

Those of you who can't make it to California to watch the event live can catch the whole thing with a $40 "virtual ticket" available at Battle.net, and as always the opening ceremony is available entirely free on Twitch. We've got Tim and Tom on the scene, and of course we'll have coverage for you on the site throughtout today and tomorrow. Stay tuned!

