Watch Mortal Kombat 11's Rambo get first blood

Rambo is Mortal Kombat 11's latest guest kombatant, joining the game—if you grab the DLC—on November 17. Meanwhile, NetherRealm has popped a new trailer up, giving us a good look at the bloodthirsty veteran's combat style. Check it out above.
He's seen some wars and killed a lot of people, but in a game with time-travelling robots, necromancers and three playable gods, Rambo seems a bit outgunned. But that, of course, is where he thrives.
Rambo's armed with his knife and bow, but it's his guerrilla tactics that make him a threat. Along with explosives like mines and grenades, he's got makeshift traps drawn from the films, like a spiked log that swings down from an invisible tree, and rope traps to yank people off the ground.
He can also crawl along the ground, which does look a little bit silly in a close-quarters brawl where there's no cover, but I'm sure he knows what he's doing.
Unlike the Terminator, this digital Rambo isn't voiced by an impersonator. Sylvester Stallone lends his voice once again to one of his most famous characters, and he sounds pretty good. A bit disinterested maybe, but still very Rambo.
Mortal Kombat 11's had its hooks in me deep since it launched, so I was inevitably going to grab Rambo—who will also be joined by Rain and Mileena—but I wasn't convinced he'd be nearly as much fun as the likes of Spawn or Robocop. The trailer, though, has changed my mind. I also appreciate the tip at the end about how to cure a sore throat.