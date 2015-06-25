Warner Bros. is suspending sales of Arkham Knight on PC

Batman: Arkham Knight publisher Warner Bros. has announced it is suspending sales of the PC version of the game, following widespread criticism of the port.

Here's the full statement:

We want to apologize to those of you who are experiencing performance issues with Batman: Arkham Knight on PC. We take these issues very seriously and have therefore decided to suspend future game sales of the PC version while we work to address these issues to satisfy our quality standards. We greatly value our customers and know that while there are a significant amount of players who are enjoying the game on PC, we want to do whatever we can to make the experience better for PC players overall.

Thank you to those players who have already given valuable feedback. We are continuously monitoring all threads posted in the Official Batman: Arkham Knight Community and Steam forums, as well as any issues logged with our Customer Support (support.wbgames.com). If you purchased your copy of the game and are not satisfied with your experience, then we ask for your patience while these issues are resolved. If desired, you can request a refund at help.steampowered.com (Steam refund policies can be found here: http://store.steampowered.com/steam_refunds) or the retail location where you purchased the game.

The Batman: Arkham fans have continually supported the franchise to its current height of success, and we want to thank you for your patience as we work to deliver an updated version of Batman: Arkham Knight on PC so you can all enjoy the final chapter of the Batman: Arkham series as it was meant to be played.

The move follows a disastrous launch for Batman: Arkham Knight on PC. The game's 30fps cap and stuttering were only the most noticeable problems since its launch on Tuesday. PC Gamer's Chris Thursten acquired code earlier this week and published a thorough breakdown of the game's many issues. It got so bad that Green Man Gaming amended its refund policy to accommodate customers angry about the poor state of the game.

At the time of publishing it appears you can still add Batman: Arkham Knight to your cart and progress through the checkout process on Steam, but we'll keep an eye on it.

Update: The game has since been removed from Steam, with the above statement posted on the store page.