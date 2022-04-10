Warframe's Angels of the Zariman expansion launches April 27

Audio player loading…

Digital Extremes revealed the release date of Warframe's latest expansion, Angels of the Zariman, in a new trailer (opens in new tab) and blog post (opens in new tab). The update will go live on April 27.

Angels of the Zariman centers on the titular colony ship, a key component of Warframe's lore long thought lost to the depths of space, and adds a new story quest, a Zariman-focused tileset for procedurally generated missions, as well as player housing in the ship's "Dormizone." This is the first time Digital Extremes has experimented with player housing in Warframe, a classic MMO feature that can occasionally introduce its own set of issues (opens in new tab).

Angels of the Zariman will also introduce the game's 49th playable Warframe, Gyre. This new character has a flowing, almost dancer-like aesthetic and is built around critical hits and electrical damage abilities. As Gyre deals electricity damage with abilities like Arcsphere, she gains increased critical chance, with her Rotorswell ability dealing bonus electricity damage on successful critical hits, encouraging careful management of these potential combos.

The update also brings three new endless modes: Void Flood, Void Cascade, and Void Armageddon, in addition to Zariman-themed weaponry and reworks to Warframe's Focus Schools and Eximus enemies.

Expectations are high for Angels of the Zariman following Warframe's well-received The New War expansion (opens in new tab), which came out last December. Digital Extremes has a solid track record with its long-running shooter, and the new expansion's evocative setting and bevy of changes hold a lot of promise.