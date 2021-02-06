Valheim tops best seller list as it enters the top 10 Steam games

Co-op survival crafting game Valheim is virally popular, and today it cracked the top 10 Steam games by player count and sits atop both the Global and English-language best-seller lists. It's quite a journey for the open world game that's receiving positive acclaim from gamers, influencers, and the press, sitting at 95% Overwhelmingly Positive reviews on Steam.

In Valheim, players are dead vikings who must battle mythic monsters in the afterlife to prove their worthiness to Odin, so that they may enter paradise. It's a cooperative, open-world survival crafting game for 1-10 players.

Valheim is another big hit for Coffee Stain Publishing, the publishing arm of Goat Simulator developer Coffee Stain that also counts Deep Rock Galactic and Satisfactory among its catalogue. Probably time to give whoever's scouting games over there a raise.

To make it into the top 10—number 9 at the moment—Valheim pushed past Grand Theft Auto V, Rainbow Six Siege, and Path of Exile. It had already topped Among Us, ARK: Survival Evolved, and Civilization 6. In a mere two thousand more players it'll break past Rocket League.

Our Christopher Livingston didn't think much about Valheim at first, but was shocked by how interesting it got when he summoned a Heavy Metal stag demon and it murdered him. Those curious about the game might be well-served by checking out our guide to getting started in Valheim. You can find Valheim on Steam, or at its official website.