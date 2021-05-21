Valheim mod adds Odin's mighty magic bong

While we're patiently awaiting the big Hearth and Home update for Valheim , it's not a bad time to kick back, relax, and spend time with your buds. By buds, I mean friends. But also I mean weed.

Take a huge bong rip in Valheim. That's what I'm telling you to do, Vikings.

Odin's BongLantern mod adds a craftable magic bong. Yes, it's a lantern, too, and while equipped, even on your back, it'll light up your surroundings so you don't need to carry a torch or wear that headband flashlight anymore.

But mainly it's a bong. It will take up your offhand, so you can still wield a weapon while baked. Speaking of baked, the bong buff will reduce the stamina cost of running and jumping when you've got it equipped. Which seems a bit strange. I'm not a weed expert and it's been years since I've indulged, but I don't recall ever smoking pot and then feeling like my stamina got a boost. It mostly made me want to slouch in my recliner and watch some crappy movie that didn't seem quite so crappy while high.

To craft your bonglantern, just take 10 crystals (dropped by Stone Golems in the mountains), 25 resin, and visit your crafting table (if you can remember where you placed it, stoner). Since crystals don't yet have an official crafting purpose in Valheim yet, this is a good way to put them to use.