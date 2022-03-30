Tune in here as Intel reveals its new Arc GPUs for gaming laptops

Player 3 has entered the discrete GPU game.

It feels like a long time since we first heard about Intel re-entering the discrete GPU game. That should come as no surprise, really, graphics cards are really, really complicated. Yet the company has finally got something to show for its efforts, the Intel Arc graphics gamily for laptops, and it's showing them all off today.

Intel will outline its new graphics chips on YouTube today, March 30, 2022, from 8am PT (11am ET / 4pm BST). That's pretty soon, so just stick around and you can watch it via the embed above.

Let's not forget that Intel did show off a discrete GPU in DG1 a few years ago, but that was more a testbed to lay the foundations of what's to come—not only in hardware, but in software. Building out a driver package for a GPU line-up is tough work.

In some ways, I imagine these laptops will also be a testbed for driver tweaks and optimisations, ready for the discrete cards that are promised later this year.

Image


Jacob Ridley

Jacob earned his first byline writing for his own tech blog from his hometown in Wales in 2017. From there, he graduated to professionally breaking things at PCGamesN, where he would later win command of the kit cupboard as hardware editor. Nowadays, as senior hardware editor at PC Gamer, he spends his days reporting on the latest developments in the technology and gaming industry. When he's not writing about GPUs and CPUs, you'll find him trying to get as far away from the modern world as possible by wild camping.
