TT Isle of Man 2 releases next month, so here's a lengthy gameplay video

TT Isle of Man is a 2018 bike racing sim based on the real life annual race of the same name. I'm no expert when it comes to bikes or racing, but Wikipedia calls it "one of the most dangerous racing events in the world", probably because the near 40 miles long Snaefell Mountain Course is very windy.

Now it's getting a sequel, and the footage above is promising. I only spent an hour or so with the first game but this sequel definitely ups the ante - in addition to the 60 kilometre main course there are 17 other tracks and, apparently, a "brand-new open world". Also expect 18 motorbikes to choose from and a bunch of freedom to tinker with their performances. According to the press release the physics have "been rebuilt from the ground up to create ultra-realistic behaviour, including better balance around bends".

TT Isle of Man 2 releases March 19 on Steam.