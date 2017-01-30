Total War: Attila mod recreates Game of Thrones' Battle of the Bastards

With Game of Thrones' seventh season fast-approaching, it's getting harder to avoid casting and story spoilers by the day. I've already re-watched season six in preparation (and will almost certainly do so again nearer the time), which is why I'm looking for other GoT-themed entertainment to quench my make-believe medieval murder fest desires.

If that's you too, you may fancy a trip to Westeros by way of Total: War Attila, as the Seven Kingdoms Development Team has updated its Thrones-inspired Seven Kingdoms mod to include the Free Folk, the Night's Watch, House Hornwood, and 15 new characters.

All of which means you can recreate that infamous Jon Snow scene in Battle of the Bastards, which is shown below around the 1.38 mark.

Here's the full list of 15 generals that the mod's Beyond the Wall update introduces:

Ned Stark

Rickard Karstark

Euron Greyjoy

Greatjon Umber

Kevan Lannister

Loras Tyrell

Roose Bolton

Theon Greyjoy

Davos Seaworth

Larence Snow

Styr Magnar of Thenn

Mance Rayder

Tormund Giantsbane

Alliser Thorne

Jeor Mormont



More information on Total War: Attila's Seven Kingdoms mod can be found this way—including download and installation instructions.