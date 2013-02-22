Tomb Raider's system specs released - will your PC survive?

The usual rule of thumb for news writing is that any headline that ends with a question mark can be answered with a no. Here, though, it's an emphatic yes. Looking over the announced system specifications for the upcoming Tomb Raider reboot, your PC will almost certainly be fine. That is, unless your PC is a cardboard box with some string and wire stuffed inside it. You do realise that isn't a PC, right?

Here's what budding survivalists will need:

Minimum system requirements for PC



Windows XP Service Pack 3, Windows Vista,7,8 (32bit/64bit)



DirectX 9 graphics card with 512Mb Video RAM: - AMD Radeon HD 2600 XT - nVidia 8600



Dual core CPU: - AMD Athlon64 X2 2.1 Ghz (4050+) - Intel Core2 Duo 1.86 Ghz (E6300)



1GB Memory (2GB on Vista)



Recommended system requirements for PC



Windows Vista, Windows 7 or Windows 8



DirectX 11 graphics card with 1GB Video RAM: - AMD Radeon HD 4870 - nVidia GTX 480



Quad core CPU: - AMD Phenom II X2 565 - Intel Core i5-750



4GB Memory



Let's see what you'll get with those affordable mid-range components:

Very high resolution textures with up to 16x the amount of data



Detail Tessellation to enhance the detail on many surfaces in the game



Higher quality shadows



High quality bokeh depth of field with near-blur



Tessellation algorithms used to smooth out geometry



Improved cloth, SSAO, quality wetness effects, and post-filter effects.



LOD quality is adjustable for better quality on higher-end machines.

Tomb Raider also launches with Steamworks integration, so expect cloud saving, Steam server matchmaking and full Big Picture support. Reasonable requirements aside, Square Enix's PC porting efforts have been relatively strong of late, so chances are there's no cause for concern here. All that remains to be seen is whether the game is any good. Rich's hands-on preview will give you an idea of what to expect.