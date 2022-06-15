Today's Wordle answer guide #361: Wednesday, June 15

No, it's not just you: the June 15 (361) Wordle answer is a little tricky. I know the right word is hiding somewhere on this keyboard, but like a tiny dictionary-trained acrobat those precious green-boxed letters somehow dodge most of my increasingly desperate prods until today's Wordle goes right down to the wire. Still, a barely-scraped-by victory is still a victory, isn't it?

Perhaps you're here to take a look at our Wordle archive (opens in new tab) instead? No matter the reason for your click, I'm sure I can help you out. I've prepared a quick clue, written out the answer if you need it, and if you've never played Wordle before I can explain all the rules.

Wordle June 15: A helpful hint

In the formal sense, this word is the name of the leading part of a duet. You're far more likely to have encountered this one as slang though, where it means something a little different: In these instances, this word is used to describe the best or most important part or person of a group.

Today's Wordle 361 answer

Don't worry if you found today's Wordle a little tricky—I've got the word you're looking for right here. The answer to the June 15 (361) Wordle is PRIMO.

How Wordle works

In Wordle you're presented with five empty boxes to work with, and you need to suss out a secret five-letter word which fits in those boxes. You've only got six guesses to nail it.

Start with the best Wordle starting word (opens in new tab), like "RAISE"—that's good because it contains three common vowels and no repeat letters. Hit Enter and the boxes will show you which letters you've got right or wrong.

If a box turns ⬛️, that letter isn't in the secret word at all. 🟨 means the letter is in the word, but not in that position. 🟩 means you've nailed the letter, it's in the word and in the right spot.

As you'll know from our top Wordle tips (opens in new tab), in the next row, repeat the process for your second guess using what you learned from your previous guess. You have six tries and can only use real words (so no filling the boxes with EEEEE to see if there's an E).

Originally, Wordle was dreamed up by software engineer Josh Wardle, as a surprise for his partner who loves word games (opens in new tab). From there it spread to his family, and finally got released to the public. The word puzzle game has since inspired tons of games like Wordle (opens in new tab), refocusing the daily gimmick around music or math or geography. It wasn't long before Wordle became so popular it was sold to the New York Times for seven figures (opens in new tab). Surely it's only a matter of time before we all solely communicate in tricolor boxes.