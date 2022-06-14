Today's Wordle answer guide #360: Tuesday, June 14

Two days into the week: it's the Tuesday, June 14 (360) Wordle. If you ask me there's nothing better than a Wordle that unfolds beautifully as you play, every guess bringing with it a fresh green box. I can't help but smile when that happens, the answer so sure to come up it almost feels like a formality. If only it happened more often!

Maybe your puzzles are like that every day, and you just stopped by to browse our Wordle archive instead? Whatever the reason for today's visit, I'm here to lend a hand. I can offer you a handy tip, the full answer, and I can even show you how to play.

Wordle June 14: A helpful hint

This rather somber word's often used when someone's actively and sincerely trying to make up for something they've done in the past. There are three vowels in today's word, evenly spaced apart.

Today's Wordle 360 answer

Still not sure? No problem—allow me to save your win streak. The answer to the June 14 (360) Wordle is ATONE.

How Wordle works

In Wordle you're presented with five empty boxes to work with, and you need to suss out a secret five-letter word which fits in those boxes. You've only got six guesses to nail it.

Start with the best Wordle starting word (opens in new tab), like "RAISE"—that's good because it contains three common vowels and no repeat letters. Hit Enter and the boxes will show you which letters you've got right or wrong.

If a box turns ⬛️, that letter isn't in the secret word at all. 🟨 means the letter is in the word, but not in that position. 🟩 means you've nailed the letter, it's in the word and in the right spot.

As you'll know from our top Wordle tips (opens in new tab), in the next row, repeat the process for your second guess using what you learned from your previous guess. You have six tries and can only use real words (so no filling the boxes with EEEEE to see if there's an E).

Originally, Wordle was dreamed up by software engineer Josh Wardle, as a surprise for his partner who loves word games (opens in new tab). From there it spread to his family, and finally got released to the public. The word puzzle game has since inspired tons of games like Wordle (opens in new tab), refocusing the daily gimmick around music or math or geography. It wasn't long before Wordle became so popular it was sold to the New York Times for seven figures (opens in new tab). Surely it's only a matter of time before we all solely communicate in tricolor boxes.