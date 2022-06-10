Today's Wordle answer #356: Friday, June 10

It's Friday, so take it easy: here's the answer to the June 10 (356) Wordle. I made the mistake of trying to multitask when I played today's Wordle, which led to four yellow letters and no clue where they were supposed to go. I think I would've preferred a full set of greys—at least then I know for sure I need to try something completely different.

I'm sure you did much better than my confused effort, so now you're done with today's puzzle maybe you'd like to browse through our Wordle archive ? No matter what you want to do today, I can help. I've got helpful hints, that all-important answer, and if you'd like to learn how to play the internet's favourite word game I'd be happy to show you how.

Wordle June 10: A helpful hint

A rather solemn and religious word today, one used to describe someone's deep devotion to their faith and how it shows in their daily life. Less seriously is its modern use as a stat in certain RPGs: Almost always for spellcasters, and often for clerics and healers in particular.

Today's Wordle 356 answer

You came here for the solution, so let's make sure you get it. The answer to the June 10 (356) Wordle is PIETY.

How Wordle works

In Wordle you're presented with five empty boxes to work with, and you need to suss out a secret five-letter word which fits in those boxes. You've only got six guesses to nail it.

Start with the best Wordle starting word (opens in new tab), like "RAISE"—that's good because it contains three common vowels and no repeat letters. Hit Enter and the boxes will show you which letters you've got right or wrong.

If a box turns ⬛️, that letter isn't in the secret word at all. 🟨 means the letter is in the word, but not in that position. 🟩 means you've nailed the letter, it's in the word and in the right spot.

As you'll know from our top Wordle tips (opens in new tab), in the next row, repeat the process for your second guess using what you learned from your previous guess. You have six tries and can only use real words (so no filling the boxes with EEEEE to see if there's an E).

Originally, Wordle was dreamed up by software engineer Josh Wardle, as a surprise for his partner who loves word games (opens in new tab). From there it spread to his family, and finally got released to the public. The word puzzle game has since inspired tons of games like Wordle (opens in new tab), refocusing the daily gimmick around music or math or geography. It wasn't long before Wordle became so popular it was sold to the New York Times for seven figures (opens in new tab). Surely it's only a matter of time before we all solely communicate in tricolor boxes.