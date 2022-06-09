Today's Wordle answer #355: Thursday, June 9

Here hoping to find the answer to the June 9 (355) Wordle? I can tell a day's going to be a good one when my opening guess reveals a magic green letter in the first slot, just like it did today. It's like building the edges of a jigsaw—once I've got those key pieces in order, everything else tends to fall into place.

Perhaps you'd like to look through our Wordle archive for an older answer? Go ahead. I'm here to help with every Wordle woe you can think of. I can offer you a handy tip, the answer in big block capitals, and if you've never played Wordle before I can show you how it works.

Wordle June 9: A helpful hint

There's only one vowel in today's word, which happens to be one of those strangely specialist terms exclusively used to talk about the size of something thick and round, like a tree trunk.

Today's Wordle 355 answer

Let's show you the word you've been looking for. The answer to the June 9 (355) Wordle is GIRTH.

How Wordle works

In Wordle you're presented with five empty boxes to work with, and you need to suss out a secret five-letter word which fits in those boxes. You've only got six guesses to nail it.

Start with the best Wordle starting word (opens in new tab), like "RAISE"—that's good because it contains three common vowels and no repeat letters. Hit Enter and the boxes will show you which letters you've got right or wrong.

If a box turns ⬛️, that letter isn't in the secret word at all. 🟨 means the letter is in the word, but not in that position. 🟩 means you've nailed the letter, it's in the word and in the right spot.

As you'll know from our top Wordle tips (opens in new tab), in the next row, repeat the process for your second guess using what you learned from your previous guess. You have six tries and can only use real words (so no filling the boxes with EEEEE to see if there's an E).

Originally, Wordle was dreamed up by software engineer Josh Wardle, as a surprise for his partner who loves word games (opens in new tab). From there it spread to his family, and finally got released to the public. The word puzzle game has since inspired tons of games like Wordle (opens in new tab), refocusing the daily gimmick around music or math or geography. It wasn't long before Wordle became so popular it was sold to the New York Times for seven figures (opens in new tab). Surely it's only a matter of time before we all solely communicate in tricolor boxes.