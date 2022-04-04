Today's Wordle answer #289: Monday, April 4

Have you been scouring the internet for the April 4 (289) Wordle answer? Sometimes the solution is so close you can almost feel it on your fingertips as they hover over the keyboard. I'm never sure if that's better or worse than those times when it feels like you've never read a single word in your whole life, but I do know you've come to the right place either way.

Maybe you're doing fine today, and just wanted to look at all of the past answers in our Wordle archive instead. I'm here to help with it all, whether you need a gentle push in the right direction or someone to give you the answer in plain text. I can even help if you were hoping to learn how to play Wordle too.

Wordle April 4: A helpful hint

You'll need to think about shoulders for this one, specifically something worn exclusively on or around that area. What sort of something, you ask? Something that can be anything: Fashionable, practical, warming—you name it.

Today's Wordle 289 answer

Did your phone slip at a crucial moment, or perhaps you just want to make sure your day gets off to a good start? Whatever your reason for scrolling this far, the answer to the April 4 (289) Wordle is SHAWL.

How Wordle works

In Wordle you're presented with five empty boxes to work with, and you need to figure out which secret five-letter word fits in those boxes using no more than six guesses.

Start with a word like "RAISE"—that's good because it contains three common vowels and no repeat letters. Hit Enter and the boxes will show you which letters you've got right or wrong.

If a box turns ⬛️, that letter isn't in the secret word at all. 🟨 means the letter is in the word, but not in that position. 🟩 means you've nailed the letter, it's in the word and in the right spot.

In the next row, repeat the process for your next guess using what you learned from your previous guess. You have six tries, and can only use real words (so no filling the boxes with EEEEE to see if there's an E).

Originally, Wordle was dreamed up by software engineer Josh Wardle, as a surprise for his partner who loves word games. From there it spread to his family, and finally got released to the public. It wasn't long before it was so popular that it got sold to the New York Times for seven figures. Surely it's only a matter of time before we all solely communicate in tricolor boxes.