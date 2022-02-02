Tiny Tina's Wonderlands details the Graveborn and Spore Warden classes

Audio player loading…

The latest trailer for high-fructose looter-shooter Tiny Tina's Wonderlands introduces its last two classes. Joining the existing Brr-Zerker, Stabbomancer, Clawbringer, and Spellshot classes are the Graveborn and the Spore Warden, bringing the total number of options up to six.

The Graveborn is the spooky choice, with abilities that cost your own hit points to use. Dire Sacrifice takes 20% of your current health and causes magic damage to every enemy nearby, while the Reaper of Bones continuously drains health while adding magic damage and lifesteal to all attacks, which makes it sound like you'll be able to offset the drain by hitting hard enough. The Graveborn also has a pet flying skull, the Demi-Lich, which casts spells when their master does.

Meanwhile, the Spore Warden is a kind of fungus ranger with a mushroom sidekick who spits poison, and whose buttocks it was someone's job to make as prominent as they are. The Spore Warden's bow can shoot seven shots at once with Barrage of Arrows, and they also have a Blizzard ability that summons three enemy-seeking frost cyclones.

As the latest dev diary explains, you don't have to stick with one class all the way through the game. You can multiclass, choosing a secondary option "when you've progressed far enough in the campaign". That means you can get two pets, as the man who sounds like he's doing a Matt Berry impersonation in the trailer notes.

That sounds great to me, since in most action-RPGs I end up choosing a class I don't like the first time then having to start over. Being able to combine two classes might mitigate that, so I can end up half-Stabbomancer, half-Spore Warden or whatever. Although in the previous Borderlands games each class was a completely different character, and being able to multi-class might dilute their personalities a bit?

We'll see. Tiny Tina's Wonderlands is due out on the Epic Games Store from March 25, and other storefronts later in the year. (PS: if you enjoy the song from the trailer, that's Trollhammaren by Finntroll, a metal band from Helsinki, and the video is extremely worth your time.)