This year's Steam Summer Sale dates have leaked, apparently

It's no surprise that Steam will get a Summer Sale this year – it's been doing so for years and it makes perfect business sense. But according to some new leaks, we now (potentially) know when it will be taking place. Between June 22 and July 5, it turns out.

The leaks come via reddit (first seen by PCGamesN), where a user posted what they claim to be a screenshot of the announcement, taken from the closed Steamworks developers group. This group is only open to developers, as the name implies, but since there are so many dang developers and so many dang games, keeping a lid on embargoed info must be a real pain for Valve.

Last year the sale commenced June 23 and finished July 4, so even if those dates above aren't correct it'll likely not be too far different. Anyway, it's inevitable that at some point soon we'll be purchasing a half-dozen games at a heavily discounted rate that we'll never even install. That's the routine of it.