This Week in PC Gaming: Ember Knights, Godlike Burger, and Trolley Problem, Inc.

Welcome to This Week in PC Gaming, the show that takes a look at new games, updates, and more coming at you over the next week, every week, until the end of time... or until that meat cleaver guy from Godlike Burger gets hold of us.

This week we're saving the universe as little fiery heroes in Ember Knights, running the most frantic kitchen in the universe in Godlike Burger, and getting philosophical in Trolley Problem, Inc.

So get your napkins in place as we're serving up some dungeon crawling, culinary, and moral crises. Just make sure you don't fill up your hunger meter with junk games, or there will be no room left for these here tasty gaming morsels.