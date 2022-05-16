This modder added VR support to Resident Evil Village when Capcom refused

Praydog also added VR to Resident Evil 7 for the first time on PC.

Modder Praydog, who previously added VR support to Resident Evils 2 and 3, has now brought the headset-based immersive gaming of the future to Resident Evils 7 and Village. Ian Higton at Eurogamer got the chance to sample the nearly-finished mod ahead of its release. Praydog intends to release it for free, but you can also support his future VR projects by backing his Patreon.

Resident Evil 7 had very well-received support for Sony's PSVR headset, but never got a PC version, while Resident Evil Village never even received the PSVR nod. The demand for such a mode remained, however, given how well the games' slow-moving, first person action lends itself to VR play.

Praydog's treatment is arguably even better than the official PSVR Resident Evil 7, which supports the headset only and requires a standard controller for movement and aiming. Praydog's mods, meanwhile, allow for full motion controls and even include a fully animated viewmodel instead of the official version's "floating camera" approach.

VR perspective of glitchily dunking RE Village's Baby Rose in hot sauce.

Do not dunk the baby. (Image credit: Eurogamer, Capcom)

Eurogamer's video showcase of the mod is a real treat as well, with Higton taking a particular delight in the combination of motion controls and the uncanny-valley adjacent model for Ethan Winters' infant daughter that the game makes you hold throughout the introduction.

The mod also adds a whole new dimension to Village's infamous encounters with Lady Dimitrescu, allowing players to experience the… horror? Yes, the horror of getting held down and eviscerated by the 9 foot-tall matron in its full, immersive glory.

Once finished, you can likely find the project on Praydog's github page alongside his prior work on Resident Evil VR. 

Ted Litchfield

Ted has been thinking about PC games and bothering anyone who would listen with his thoughts on them ever since he booted up his sister's copy of Neverwinter Nights on the family computer. He is obsessed with all things CRPG and CRPG-adjacent, but has also covered esports, modding, and rare game collecting. When he's not playing or writing about games, you can find Ted lifting weights on his back porch.
