There's yet another Bubsy game in the works, this time by the Bit.Trip team

Ah, Bubsy. The widely scorned 1990s 16-bit mascot made an unwelcome return last year in the form of Bubsy: The Woolies Strike Back, and now the edgy orange meerkat is back. While last year's instalment was developed by Giana Sisters: Twisted Dreams studio Black Forest Games, the 2018 Bubsy will be the work of Choice Provisions – the studio responsible for the Bit.Trip series.

According to the official Bubsy website, Paws on Fire will have 100 levels, four playable characters with their own movesets, and a unique combo system, though I'm not sure what that entails. The game will also see the return of famed Bubsy universe characters such as Oinker, Terri, Terry and others.

The Woolies Strike Back is currently sitting on a "Mixed" rating on Steam, which is probably better than most of us expected of a Bubsy game. I've got my fingers crossed that Paws on Fire will be a lot of fun. I genuinely do. The stupid orange meerkat deserves a breakthrough.

Here's a trailer: