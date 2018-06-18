The Witcher 3 Enhanced Reshade mod is stunning

Last week's PC Gamer Q&A asked: which of your existing games did E3 2018 make you want to play? Bo answered with The Witcher 3—and while I've finished Geralt's third outing myself, Noelgal's Enhanced Reshade mod is enough to merit a return.

A number of worthy visual overhaul mods already exist for The Witcher 3, but I reckon this is the most impressive one yet. Here's some moving pictures:

And here are some stills:

"The Witcher 3 Enhanced is designed to offer you the most immersive and real Witcher experience," says creator Noelgal on the mod's Nexus Mods page. "It works with all lighting mods and with Vanilla lighting. It enhances the shadows, the lighting, the colors and the contrasts."

More information, including installation instructions, lives here. And while we're talking visual overhaul mods, I'm also fond of Boostin4kix' Alternative Heavy Clouds. Follow that link for more info, and have a gander at these screens: