The Steam Winter Sale has begun

The year is almost over, but there's still time enough to squeeze in one more Steam sale. This is the big one—the 2017 Steam Winter Sale—and it's live now.

A few select choices, although obviously there's a lot more to see than just this (and we may toss in a few more if a particular deal catches our eye):

We've got a Steam Curator page with some rock-solid recommendations too.

Steam card collectors will be happy to know that browsing your discovery queue will net you two cards per day over the duration of the sale, which—if you get 'em all—can be crafted into a badge.

The launch of the Winter Sale also means the start of Steam Awards voting, beginning with the "Choices Matter" award, a five-way showdown between The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt, Divinity: Original Sin 2, Life is Strange: Before the Storm, The Walking Dead: A New Frontier, and Dishonored 2. Each category will be open for voting for just 24 hours, and each ballot cast will also score you a trading card, so don't miss a day if this is something you care about.

The 2017 Steam Winter Sale runs until January 4. Good luck—and happy holidays!