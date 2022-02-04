The Sims 4 is having a free weekend to celebrate the series' 22nd anniversary

Audio player loading…

Everyone's favorite in-ground pool murder simulator, The Sims, turns 22 years old today. To celebrate EA is giving the series' latest entry, 2014's The Sims 4, a free weekend and 88% off sale on Steam.

The base game released many Sim lifetimes ago and has received a smorgasbord of full-sized DLC and smaller content packs over time, none of which are included in the free weekend sadly. EA was generous enough to slap 30-50% off discounts on most of the 51 discrete DLCs, leaving the total cost for everything a bargain basement $538.50. Even with anniversary discounts, you'll want to consult our guide to the best Sims 4 expansions to help narrow down your choices.

Maxis' little life simulator has earned a venerated place in gaming history, and if you haven't gotten sucked into playing god for a gaggle of semi-functional digital roommates, now is the perfect time to check out The Sims 4. The free weekend runs until February 7, and the sale will continue until February 11.

You may want to try enhancing your voyeur fantasy with one of the best Sims 4 mods, and you can also check out our guide to the essential Sims 4 cheats to get the most out of the experience.

There doesn't seem to be an end to The Sims 4 in sight. Its latest full expansion pack, Cottage Living, released last July, and an update to customize your Sims' pronouns is still on the way.