The Sims 4 demo footage reveals Premium membership

Damn, The Sims got dark. It's always been a playground for the sadistic, of course—for those who like to torment their digital charges with inescapable rooms of terror. But now, it seems, the game takes place in a Twilight Zone episode where excess emotions are punishable by death. In this 20 minute walkthrough of The Sims 4's E3 build, characters once again chuckle themselves to an early expiration. And to think, they say laughter is the best medicine.

It's not all joviality and popped clogs. As noticed by SimsVIP , the demo also makes reference to a Battlefield-style "Premium" service. Premium Members supposedly get early access to new three new item packs:

"The Sims 4 Premium: Save on new packs with early access and exclusive items. Become a Premium Member to get early access to 3 new packs, with exclusive items. Your Sims can throw a spooky costume party, camp in the great outdoors, and toast to the new year in style."

It's hardly a surprise: The Sims series has long been awash with DLC extras, from full expansions to bizarre asides .

The Sims 4 is due out 4 September.

Thanks, Joystiq .