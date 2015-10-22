The PC Gamer Show: Overwatch, Steam Controller, and more

Welcome back to The PC Gamer Show, of our weekly livestreamed podcast. You can catch the show live on Tuesdays at 1 pm PDT on our Twitch channel, or after the fact at any of the links below.
This week's topics:
- Talking about our hands-on with Overwatch.
- Our experience so far with Valve's Steam Controller and Steam Link.
- Hearthstone's Warsong Commander nerf and the delicate practice of balancing competitive games.
- A goodbye to our outgoing editor-in-chief, Evan Lahti.
- Viewer questions from Twitch chat.
- Sad faces.
Listen:
Watch it on YouTube (or in the player above)
Your flapping heads for this episode: