The PC Gamer Show - Fallout 4, FPS FOV, and more

This week's topics:

Our new PC Gamer Pro channel for competitive gaming. FPS FOVs, and when limiting them can actually be ok. Catfantastic quiz: A name-game with Rocket League and Dirty Bomb. Fallout 4 is getting a season pass, and a general discussion about it. Where do short games fit into Steam's refund policy? Viewer questions from Twitch chat. Broken dreams of Half-Life 3 throughout the whole show.

