The PC Gamer Show: Doomfist, XCOM 2, Warframe, and more

This week's topics

Doomfist has reached Overwatch!

Steven tells us about a terrible guinea pig controversy.

James talks Dark Souls 2 and Steven talks Mad Max.

We gush about Hollow Knight because it's great.

XCOM 2 is getting strange zombie hordes.

And Warframe is getting a massive open world area.

We take your questions from the PC Gamer Club Discord.

A few internet problems.

